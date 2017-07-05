Ready for Funny Cars?

Saturday, July 8th, Pacific Raceways is hosting an event presented by Legendary Promoter Bill Doner, Nitro Nostalgia Funny Cars, United Nitro Funny Car Invitational. This is going to be the Nitro Race of the season. Some of those that will be competing are names like Ryan Hodgson’s Pacemaker, Bucky Austin, Maple Valley’s own Mr. Explosive, Teacher’s Pet, Tim Boychuk, IHRA World champion Jason Rupert, California G-Men, Tim Nemeth…the Iceman, California Hustler, Dream Weaver, Keith Clark’s Quarter-Pounder, Sam Eidy’s Hot Rod Lawman Mustang and that is just a portion of who is coming to this weekend event. There will be two rounds of qualifying and eliminations. In addition will be NHRA class Super Saturday racers and Swift Tool ET Drag Race series. Want more? How about a Nitro Cackle Fest, car show displays, vintage hot rods and more. General Admission is $25, and kids 12 and under get in free. VIP Parking is available for just 10 bucks. Gates open at 7 AM with racing beginning at 9 AM. Funny Car qualifying takes to the track at noon. Come on out and watch some of the Funny Cars that started it all. There is much more racing scheduled for the 2017 Season and can all be checked out at www.pacificraceways.com. Don’t miss this one!