The Tahoma class of 196

7 is having their 50th year class reunion on August 5th 2017 at 3:00. The reunion will take place at the home of Cindy and Dan Petchnick in Enumclaw.

If you or someone you know is a member of this class, please have them contact Linda Petchnick at 253 350-8049 or 360 825-1869 and leave a message with contact information.