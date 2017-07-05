Sherrrell Takes 2nd in USGA JR Championship

By Gary Sherrell

Last week Colt Sherrell a senior (Class of 2018) at Tahoma High School qualified to compete in the 70th USGA Jr. Championships in Wichita Kansas July 17-22 (US Open equivalent for junior golfers). He qualified by shooting 73 from the back tees at the Classic Golf Club in Spanaway and taking 2nd out of 104 of Washington States best junior golfers.

The field will be made up of 156 junior golfers from around the world and they will start off by competing in a 36-hole stroke play event. After the first two days of stroke play, the field will be cut to 64 and head to head match play will begin until a Champion is determined.

Past winners of the event include Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

Colt Sherrell is a senior on the Tahoma High golf team that went undefeated in league competition 21-0 this year.

Colt was also selected as the Washington Junior Golf Association player of the month last month. Here is a link to the article. http://golftodaynw.com/q-colt-sherrell/

For some information on the USGA Jr. Championships, here is a link to the fast facts.

http://www.usga.org/championships/2017/2017-u-s–junior-amateur-fast-facts.html