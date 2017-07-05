There’s a new game in town – Disc Golf

Four years ago, Maple Valley Parks and Recreation staff, who are always on the lookout for new challenges in the field of sports, purchased two, free-standing, disc golf cages for kids to enjoy during the City’s Camp Wild day camp program. Much to their delight – not only did the kids enjoy the activity, but so also did the adults.

A year later, in 2014, a City survey was conducted to see whether there was any interest from the community to develop a local disc course. Much to their surprise, a total of 363 community members favorably responded to the possibility of a local disco golf course planted in the City.

Staff then looked at what options there were for the course to be developed on City owned property that was undeveloped park land. Local disc golfers gave their input to the process that concluded in an all-around opinion to place the course on an 8-acre site within Lake Wilderness Park.

A community meeting was held on January 21, 2016, to determine the willingness of those responding to the survey indicating that they wanted to be involved in the project. With over 60 people attending the meeting, many stated that they would like to help design the course as well as volunteer to build the course. Many went on to help with not only labor, but also help with donations.

A non-profit 501c3 was established called Gaffney’s Grove Disc Golf Association in honor of the Gaffney Family, who owned the Lake Wilderness Park area before it became a park. A King County Youth Sport Facilities Grant was applied for, by the City, that was used to help construct the course. Funds helped purchase the baskets and other amenities for the course.

The core group involved in planning and organizing the course included: Justin Gilmore, Don Trueson, Tom Bontempo, Tom Allyn, Chris Shepard and Alex Hogg. Also, City staff, Allison Scott, Al Frank, Brian Wargo and Chris Fontana. Others involved in helping with the project include several local Boy Scout Troops, who held various work parties to get the course ready for play. An Eagle Scout project was performed in the building of an information kiosk for the Gaffney’s Grove Disc Golf Course.

The Course is located between the Greater Maple Valley Community Center and the Lake Wilderness Arboretum off SE 248th St. in Maple Valley. It is open to the public from 7 a.m. to Dusk.