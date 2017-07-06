Bike Challenge Winners!

Maple Valley Parks & Recreation’s annual Bike Challenge was held on Saturday, June 24 at Lake Wilderness Park. 76 racers ages 5-11 sped through Lake Wilderness Park trying to post the fastest time in their division. First place finishers in each division were: Liam Clem (5 year old male), Capree Miller (5 year old female), Tunstin Vance (6M), Kaylee Gillmor (6F), Ethan Jones (7M), Kylie Eikenberry (7F), Ryan Markegard (8M), Elizabeth Rowland (8F), Blake McHenry (9M), Maisen Forrestor (9F), Aaron Smotherman (10M), Corey Smotherman (11M) and Hallie Grobler (11F).

Each racer was also entered into a free bicycle raffle donated by Maple Valley’s Bike Masters and Maple Valley Police Department. Jacob Sugarman and Eleanor Webb’s names were chosen! Maple Valley Parks & Recreation would like to thank the event sponsors: Good Chevrolet, Bike Masters, Proliance Orthopedic Associates, Haeger Orthodontics and Dana & Ankie Real Estate Team John L. Scott for sponsoring the challenge. To view the official results please visit the Bike Challenge page on the City of Maple Valley’s website and search Bike Challenge Results.