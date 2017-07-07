VOICE of the Valley

Police Reports
Deputy Involved In Fatal Traffic Accident

By VOICE of the Valley
July 7, 2017
A Sheriff’s Office Deputy, age 38, was driving home from work just after 2am this morning when he struck a pedestrian who was in the middle of the roadway near the 2400 block of Pacific Hwy South in Fife.  The pedestrian was subsequently hit by another vehicle and died at the scene. The Fife Police Department is the lead agency investigating the accident.  The deputy is now on administrative leave pending results of that investigation.

 

The involved deputy was the same deputy involved in a fatal shooting in Burien on June 13th.  After the shooting, he attended a critical incident stress debriefing and met with a with a mental health professional.  Finally, he saw a departmentally approved psychologist who approved his return to work, which occurred June 30th.

