ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

Columbia & Totem Towing

6350 Rainier Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98118

Auction Location: 6355 Rainier Ave. S.

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Preview @ 10:00 a.m.

Auction @ 11:00 a.m.

$100 Refundable Deposit Required

Must be 18 to attend

www.columbiatowing.net

206-722-2535 – 8 a.m./5 p.m. – M/F

(Published VOICE of the Valley, Tuesday, July 11, 2017)