Man found dead in ravine

A man was found dead early this morning in a ravine near 17 Pl S. and Des Moines Memorial Drive. King County Sheriff’s detectives are calling the death a homicide but are not releasing how the man died. A citizen walking in the area discovered the body just before 6am and called police. (C17034134)

The King County Medical Examiner will determine cause and nature of death as well as identity of the man. More information will be released as if becomes available.