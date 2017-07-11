Supreme Court Denying the Motion to Stay Signature Gathering

The Supreme Court has ruled on the Black Diamond Councilmember Pat Pepper’s Recall motion and request to the Court by denying the motion to Stay signature gathering as well as the request to alter the current Expedited briefing schedule.

On June 27th, the Court received and filed Pepper’s motion to Stay the signature gathering and comments on the Expedited schedule, signature gathering; and Robbin Taylor’s motion for Expedited review.

The next day, July 28th, the court received and filed a response from Taylor to Pepper’s motion to Stay.

A few days later, on July 7th, the Court received and filed Pepper’s response in support of the Stay motion and opposition to Taylor’s request for Expedited Schedule as well as a declaration of Pepper in support of the Stay.

The Court’s Denied ruling against Pepper’s motion and request came on Tuesday, July 11.