Car Show For Kids

This is a fundraiser car show to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

100% of the funds go towards this great charity!

Saturday, July 15th, 2017, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,

registration between 9am to 1 p.m., awards at 3 p.m.

Located in the parking lot of Coastal Farm & Ranch

– 1425 Outlet Collection Drive, Auburn, WA 98001.

$20 entry fee & free for spectators

Show off your favorite, car, truck, or motorcycle.

All makes and models welcome!

Door Prizes! Raffles! Music!

Miss South Sound Suzy Pin Up Contest and Bake Sale. And lots of Fun!!

Dash Plaques for the first 50 entered and trophies awarded at 3PM.

We had over 200 cars last year and are hoping to have a lot more this year.

Like us at www.facebook.com/carshow4kids

Contact Ed Britz. Email: carshow4kids@comcast.net

Or by phone between 9am to 9pm at 253-735-8974