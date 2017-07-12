Hilary Trent Lorenz Passed Away

Hello, my name is Hilary Trent Lorenz. I was born on September 20, 1957 in Seattle, Washington. My dad was Joseph Emil Lorenz of Jamestown, North Dakota, and my mom was Laura Aldama (Hiatt) Lorenz, of Detroit, Michigan, both deceased. This is my obituary, so if published, I have passed and someone else has entered the date of death. I died peacefully in my sleep on July 6, 2017.

I am survived by my older brother, Lowell Jay Lorenz, of Snohomish, Washington, my younger sister, Ramona Marie Lorenz, of Renton, WA and the mother of my daughter Terri Lynn (Savoy) Lorenz of Covington, WA. I am also survived by my beautiful, sweet daughter, Kenzie Lynn (Lorenz) Morrison of Hobart, WA, and my dear friend and wife, Darcey Jean (Peterson) Lorenz of Hobart, WA.

Mom and Dad moved to Hobart in 1959 and built our home at the base of Taylor Mountain. We were raised to consider others, to give back to our community, and to be productive members of society. My childhood could have been painted by Norman Rockwell and I remember it fondly. I fished all the local streams within pedaling distance, explored the abandoned town-site of Taylor in the Cedar River Watershed, and camped many nights in the Snoqualmie River Basin.

I graduated from Tahoma High School in 1975 and afterward worked as a carpenter’s helper in Alaska, a diver on the oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, joined the Merchant Marine, and drove truck for several years. I settled into water treatment as a career, and in 1994, added a Bachelor’s Degree from Western Washington University in Public Water Policy. In 2015, I retired from 30 years of service in public water.

My family and I now live in Hobart, on the land where I grew up. These past few years have found me again wandering in the hills and along the streams I loved so much as a young boy. My life is full, and I live in peace.

In March of 2015, I was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. No treatments are currently available, and the standard prognosis is that people survive an average of two-to-five years after diagnosis. ALS gets a lot of bad press these days, and in truth, my personal journey with this disease has led me deep into my faith. Years ago, I chose to follow Jesus and what He teaches about love. I am so thankful to know peace and that I was allowed time to share love with my family and so many dear friends.

Thank you all who have come by to visit and care for my family and me. Your labor, your love, and your food and prayers have lifted us and brought us joy.

A memorial service is scheduled at Lake Wilderness Lodge, 22500 SE 248th Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038 on July 28, 2017 at 10 am. Please feel welcomed. Enjoy good food and drink, beautiful music, and gentle fellowship. I have a headstone in the Hobart Cemetery, just to the left as you enter. We placed a bench down there, so stop by sometime and say hello.