Hunter’s Helpers Community & Vendor Sale/Silent Auction

Come help out this local family in Black Diamond on

Saturday, July 22 from 11-5 p.m.

32618 Railroad Ave Black Diamond WA 98010

We are hosting a community sale, vendor event and silent auction in one to raise money for 3-year-old Hunter Coffman. Hunter was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in December 2015. After his 8-month treatment plan, he was cancer free, but in May 2017, Hunter relapsed. There are no more options for the Coffman family in the States other than palliative care, so they have begun their search for Hunter’s cure. The clinics in other countries treating brain tumors come at a very high cost, so we are raising as much money as possible to help Laura and Atom Coffman save their beautiful boy.

Please join us for a day of fundraising and fun! We will have concessions for sale, a community garage sale to shop, and the following businesses will be represented, with each of the consultants or business owners donating all or some of their commission to the cause:

Origami Owl

LulaRoe

Usborne Books

Jamberry

Thirty-One Gifts

Younique

Stella & Dot

Christian James Sunglasses

Lipsense

Arbonne

Current Auction Items Include:

Origami Owl Locket Look

Lipsense Starter Kit

Thirty-One Tall Organizing Tote

Peronalized LulaRoe Look

Tour of Xbox

Healthy Alternatives 3-Hour Housecleaning Service

Columbia Company Gift Baskets

Two Dozen Cupcakes by Kat’s Kakes

4 Tickets to the Seahawks Training Camp

Rodan & Fields

doTERRA Gift Baskets

Young Living

And MORE!!

