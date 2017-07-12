Hunter’s Helpers Community & Vendor Sale/Silent Auction
Come help out this local family in Black Diamond on
Saturday, July 22 from 11-5 p.m.
32618 Railroad Ave Black Diamond WA 98010
We are hosting a community sale, vendor event and silent auction in one to raise money for 3-year-old Hunter Coffman. Hunter was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in December 2015. After his 8-month treatment plan, he was cancer free, but in May 2017, Hunter relapsed. There are no more options for the Coffman family in the States other than palliative care, so they have begun their search for Hunter’s cure. The clinics in other countries treating brain tumors come at a very high cost, so we are raising as much money as possible to help Laura and Atom Coffman save their beautiful boy.
Please join us for a day of fundraising and fun! We will have concessions for sale, a community garage sale to shop, and the following businesses will be represented, with each of the consultants or business owners donating all or some of their commission to the cause:
Origami Owl
LulaRoe
Usborne Books
Jamberry
Thirty-One Gifts
Younique
Stella & Dot
Christian James Sunglasses
Lipsense
Arbonne
Current Auction Items Include:
Origami Owl Locket Look
Lipsense Starter Kit
Thirty-One Tall Organizing Tote
Peronalized LulaRoe Look
Tour of Xbox
Healthy Alternatives 3-Hour Housecleaning Service
Columbia Company Gift Baskets
Two Dozen Cupcakes by Kat’s Kakes
4 Tickets to the Seahawks Training Camp
Rodan & Fields
doTERRA Gift Baskets
Young Living
And MORE!!
.
