Rockodiles to perform; Proceeds go to the Maple Valley Food Bank

The 10th Annual Concert on the Lake is coming up on

Saturday, July 15th from 1 PM – 4 PM.

The ROCKODILES of Tacoma are the featured band this year.

All proceeds go to the Maple Valley Food Bank.

You are asked to bring a donation of canned goods or non-perishable items and monetary donations are welcome.

The event is hosted by Bill & Nancy Ells and Dennis & Terry Higashiyama.

Located at 21619 & 21621 SE 259th St. Lake Lucerne