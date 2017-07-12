VOICE of the Valley

Events
Rockodiles to perform; Proceeds go to the Maple Valley Food Bank

By VOICE of the Valley
July 12, 2017
76
0
The 10th Annual Concert on the Lake is coming up on

Saturday, July 15th from 1 PM – 4 PM.

The ROCKODILES of Tacoma are the featured band this year.

All proceeds go to the Maple Valley Food Bank.

You are asked to bring a donation of canned goods or non-perishable items and monetary donations are welcome.

The event is hosted by Bill & Nancy Ells and Dennis & Terry Higashiyama.

Located at 21619 & 21621 SE 259th St. Lake Lucerne

