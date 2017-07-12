Rockodiles to perform; Proceeds go to the Maple Valley Food Bank
The 10th Annual Concert on the Lake is coming up on
Saturday, July 15th from 1 PM – 4 PM.
The ROCKODILES of Tacoma are the featured band this year.
All proceeds go to the Maple Valley Food Bank.
You are asked to bring a donation of canned goods or non-perishable items and monetary donations are welcome.
The event is hosted by Bill & Nancy Ells and Dennis & Terry Higashiyama.
Located at 21619 & 21621 SE 259th St. Lake Lucerne
