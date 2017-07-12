Third Life Jacket Loaner Station Finished in Maple Valley



Off-duty firefighters from Maple Valley have completed the third life jacket station in the area.

This station, located at Cherokee Bay on Pipe Lake, will be open this weekend.

The other two stations are on Lake Wilderness at the park and Lake Forest Estates.

The stations are stocked with life jackets that the public are encouraged to use while at either lake.

Borrow the life jacket for the day and return it when you’re finished for the next person.

Simple and safe.

(Maple Valley Fire Photo and write-up)