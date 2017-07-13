Royalty welcomes fairgoers to the 155th edition of the King County Fair

Councilmember Dunn, Enumclaw Mayor Reynolds join in presenting first tickets

Before Washington was a state, the King County Fair highlighted and celebrated the region’s agricultural heritage and rural character. Today Metropolitan King County Vice Chair Reagan Dunn handed out the first tickets to the 155th Edition of the oldest County Fair west of the Mississippi.

“It was an honor to join Mayor Liz Reynolds, Scott Gray, and Representative Morgan Irwin in opening the 155th King County Fair,” said Dunn, who represents Enumclaw on the County Council. “It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to participate in the tradition of presenting the first tickets to the youngest generation of fairgoers.”

At 10:00 a.m., Dunn and Mayor Reynolds opened the 2017 festivities by presenting the first tickets to five-year old twins Cooper and Quinn Mansanarez, who were waiting in line to enter.

A special guest joined Dunn in welcoming fairgoers, newly crowned 2017-2018 Washington State Dairy Ambassador Anna Teachman, the first Ambassador from King County in nearly two decades!

“I’m very excited to be here today representing dairy farms around the state including King County,” said Teachman. “I’m happy to be meeting people here at the fair and would like to invite folks to come out and milk Buttercup the Cow at the King County Dairy Farms booth.”

As a representative of the Dairy Farmers of Washington, Anna will visit schools, attend local and state fairs, appear at Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) events, Teacher of the Week and many more activities including addressing the Washington State Legislature promoting the health and nutrition benefits of dairy products.

The Fair runs from today (July 13) through Sunday, July 16 at the Enumclaw Expo Center 45224 284th Avenue SE, Enumclaw. Attractions include 4-H livestock shows, exhibits, live music, rides, and of course, fair foods!

The fair is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission includes all shows and concerts. Tickets can be purchased at the gates or you can purchase advanced discounted tickets online. Ride tickets and wristbands are sold separately. Admission for adults (13 & up) is $10 and kids ages five and under are free.

Call 1-360-226-3493 or visit www.kingcofair.com for more information.