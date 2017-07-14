An hour closure possible at night next week on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass

Contractor crews are excavating material from underneath the new avalanche bridges on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Due to the nature of the work, crews may have to blast the material rather than use an excavator, which could require an hour closure at night.

We may close I-90 in both directions from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. either on Tuesday, July 18, Wednesday, July 19 or Thursday, July 20. Before your trip across I-90 next week, please check one of the following tools to determine what night the closure will take place.



Drivers will also experience delays Monday, July 17 through Saturday, July 22 during the day and at night through multiple construction work zones between North Bend and Ellensburg.