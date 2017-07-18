Car into Apartment damages staircase

A vehicle left the road striking the outside staircase of an apartment at the 22400 block of the Benson Road in Kent east hill.

Puget Sound Fire units Engine 74 and Ladder 74 responded at midnight to find both the driver and passenger still in the car. They requested South King County Medic One due to the heavy damage to the vehicle.

After being checked by Medic One both patients were sent to a local hospital by Tri Med ambulance.

Battalion 74 requested a City of Kent building official to determine building safety. They determined the building was safe to occupy but the staircase will have to be replaced. The front window of the apartment was broken and the onsite maintenance staff secured the window.