VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
When Coal Was King
Flaming Geyser

Flaming Geyser

By Bill Kombol
July 18, 2017
183
0
Share:

In the heat of the summer it’s interesting to look back 92 years to heat of a different kind. This is the famous Flaming Geyser in all its flaming glory, as shown in a black and white photo from July 1925. The location is now Flaming Geyser State Park on the banks of the Green River. Back then it was a private park with admission of 25 cents with an additional 25 cents to stay overnight. The resort developed a number of facilities including a dance pavilion, fountains, together with fishing, hiking, and camping. Seattle newspapers, in conjunction with automobile dealerships, promoted rural wonderlands like this in an effort to demonstrate personal mobility provided by improved roads and new cars. The actual Flaming Geyser, from which the park was named, derived from a 1,403 foot deep exploratory drill hole, which Eugene Lawson undertook in 1911 while searching for coal. Lawson found at least seven coal seams when penetrating into the earth. Natural gas was encountered between the 900 and 1,000 foot levels. Following abandonment, water bubbled to the surface under pressure carrying significant amounts of coal-bed methane. When ignited the gas burst to flame high in the air. A later attempt to enlarge the geyser failed and restricted the natural gas flow while reducing the flame potential to something resembling a Bic-lighter. This image comes courtesy of JoAnne Matsumura, an Issaquah historian and research specialist. Over the next two weeks this column will examine different aspects of the Flaming Geyser resort of the 1920s and it eventual conversion to the State Park it is today.

 

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrenhobartking countykombollocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

BD Pepper pushes for attorney to speak ...

Next Article

Landsburg Mine Site Cleanup

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.