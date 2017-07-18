VOICE of the Valley

John Collecchi of Maple Valley

John Collecchi of Maple Valley

By VOICE of the Valley
July 18, 2017
Saturday, July 8th Pacific Raceways hosted the United Nitro Funny Car Invitational which provided the fans with the thrill of nostalgic Funny Cars lighting up the premiere Northwest quarter mile.  

Along with the Funny Cars was the third in the series of Super Saturday events.  

One of those racers was John Collecchi of Maple Valley here doing his “burn out” during a qualifying round on Saturday.  

Check out www.pacificraceways.com for the rest of the racing season.

Photo by Bill Archer.

