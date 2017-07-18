Johnny Morris (TRM) Continues His Support of the Black Diamond Community Center

Editor, the VOICE:

The generous man that Johnny Morris is continues his support by providing building materials for shelving needed at the Black Diamond Community Center.

I made a materials list with the full intention of paying for the materials, but not only did Johnny provide all the wood, he had Dan Clark (his employee) deliver the material to our center, all for free. “Free” is a wonderful word to someone like me who runs a non-profit.

Johnny Morris also supports our fall dinner auction each year, as our auctioneer, and TRM is a major sponsor. Thank you Johnny, you and your crew are wonderful.