Local School Supply Lists Now Available on TeacherLists
Parents from local schools have a new tool in their back-to-school bag of tricks this year as all of their school’s supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com.
With just one or two clicks, parents can find their child’s exact supply list and then click right over to pre-filled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Jet.com or Amazon to purchase their list and have it shipped right to their home. Target and Walmart also offer in store pick-up. Super easy, super convenient.
The site already includes lists for:
- Arthur Jacobsen Elementary School, Auburn
- Benson Hill Elementary School, Renton
- Briarwood Elementary, Renton
- Carriage Crest Elementary, Renton
- Cedar Heights M.S, Covington
- Chinook Elementary School, Auburn
- Clark Elementary, Issaquah
- Crestwood Elementary School, Covington
- East Hill Elementary, Kent
- Emerald Park Elementary, Kent
- Glacier Park Elementary School, Maple Valley
- Glenridge Elementary School, Kent
- Grass Lake Elementary, Kent
- Ilalko Elementary School, Auburn
- Issaquah Middle School, Issaquah
- Issaquah Valley Elementary, Issaquah
- Jenkins Creek Elementary, Covington
- Kent-Meridian High School, Kent
- Lake View Elementary School, Auburn
- Lake Wilderness Elementary, Maple Valley
- Lake Youngs Elementary, Kent
- Lakeland Hills Elementary, Auburn
- Lea Hill Elementary School, Auburn
- Maple Hills Elementary School, Renton
- Mattson Middle School, Covington
- Maywood Middle School, Renton
- Meeker Middle School, Renton
- Meridian Elementary, Kent
- Meridian Middle School, Kent
- Millennium Elementary School, Kent
- Nelsen Middle School, Renton
- Panther Lake Elementary, Kent
- Park Orchard Elementary, Kent
- Rainier Middle School, Auburn
- Ridgewood Elementary, Renton
- Rock Creek Elementary, Maple Valley
- Sawyer Woods Elementary, Black Diamond
- Sierra Heights Elementary, Renton
- Sunrise Elementary, Kent
- Tahoma Middle School, Maple Valley
- Talbot Hill Elementary, Renton
- Tiffany Park Elementary School, Renton
“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” points out TeacherLists President, John Driscoll. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the isles for the specific items their teacher has requested. All of those issues are solved with TeacherLists”
More than 50,000 schools now have lists posted on TeacherLists. Lists for more than 1 million classrooms are live on the site and include required and requested items as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.
Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents
