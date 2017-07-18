Local School Supply Lists Now Available on TeacherLists

Parents from local schools have a new tool in their back-to-school bag of tricks this year as all of their school’s supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com.

With just one or two clicks, parents can find their child’s exact supply list and then click right over to pre-filled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Jet.com or Amazon to purchase their list and have it shipped right to their home. Target and Walmart also offer in store pick-up. Super easy, super convenient.

The site already includes lists for:

Arthur Jacobsen Elementary School, Auburn

Benson Hill Elementary School, Renton

Briarwood Elementary, Renton

Carriage Crest Elementary, Renton

Cedar Heights M.S, Covington

Chinook Elementary School, Auburn

Clark Elementary, Issaquah

Crestwood Elementary School, Covington

East Hill Elementary, Kent

Emerald Park Elementary, Kent

Glacier Park Elementary School, Maple Valley

Glenridge Elementary School, Kent

Grass Lake Elementary, Kent

Ilalko Elementary School, Auburn

Issaquah Middle School, Issaquah

Issaquah Valley Elementary, Issaquah

Jenkins Creek Elementary, Covington

Kent-Meridian High School, Kent

Lake View Elementary School, Auburn

Lake Wilderness Elementary, Maple Valley

Lake Youngs Elementary, Kent

Lakeland Hills Elementary, Auburn

Lea Hill Elementary School, Auburn

Maple Hills Elementary School, Renton

Mattson Middle School, Covington

Maywood Middle School, Renton

Meeker Middle School, Renton

Meridian Elementary, Kent

Meridian Middle School, Kent

Millennium Elementary School, Kent

Nelsen Middle School, Renton

Panther Lake Elementary, Kent

Park Orchard Elementary, Kent

Rainier Middle School, Auburn

Ridgewood Elementary, Renton

Rock Creek Elementary, Maple Valley

Sawyer Woods Elementary, Black Diamond

Sierra Heights Elementary, Renton

Sunrise Elementary, Kent

Tahoma Middle School, Maple Valley

Talbot Hill Elementary, Renton

Tiffany Park Elementary School, Renton

“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” points out TeacherLists President, John Driscoll. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the isles for the specific items their teacher has requested. All of those issues are solved with TeacherLists”

More than 50,000 schools now have lists posted on TeacherLists. Lists for more than 1 million classrooms are live on the site and include required and requested items as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.

Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents