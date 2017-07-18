Mutual of Enumclaw Staff Shine at the Black Diamond Community Center’s Event

The June 23rd fundraising event was wild and wacky. The Luau, in its second year, made money for us, and was fun for all that attended.

Mutual of Enumclaw has some of the best and most generous staff who are also fun and creative volunteers. Tawyna Vaughn, Debbie Snider, Connie Berndt, and DeVonn Wicks all dressed up in grass skirts, Hawaiian print tops… and coconuts. They worked so hard helping our guests enjoy themselves. Jude Irish is our own Wonder Woman. She cooks, cleans, and directs the kitchen staff, all with a huge smile. Jude is one of Mutual of Enumclaw’s employees, but she is also a Board member of the Black Diamond Community Center. Jude and “her girls” are the best.

Mutual of Enumclaw not only has staff that helps us, but Mutual of Enumclaw is one of our major sponsors for our dinner auction, which will be held October 7th at the Black Diamond Community Center.