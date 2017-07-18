National Night Out 2017

The annual National Night Out event will be on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017. Along with communities all over the country, Maple Valley residents will be sending a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and working collaboratively in order to watch out for each other and address any crime and disorderly issues.

The goals of National Night Out are in coordination with Maple Valley Police Department;

Strengthen relationships between neighbors, residents, and police

Spread crime prevention awareness

Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs

Neighborhoods in Maple Valley will celebrate NNO with a variety of events and activities such as: block parties, cookouts, visits from local officials and law enforcement and fire department. NNO has proven to be an effective, inexpensive and enjoyable program to promote neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships in pursuit of a safer community.

Maple Valley Police will be visiting neighborhoods in our city throughout the evening and at 7:30 p.m. will conclude the celebration at Glacier Valley Community Park (SE 280th St. & 238th Ave SE) where all Maple Valley citizens are welcome to attend. At this event you will have the opportunity to view and tour equipment from Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety, King County Sheriff’s Department and the King County Search & Rescue 4×4. Also in attendance will be King County Sheriff’s 911, Maple Valley Police Explorers, and representatives from the City of Maple Valley and our council members.

We hope to see you there!