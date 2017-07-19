Suspect Arrested in I-405 Fatal Hit and Run Investigation

At approximately 3:40am on July 17, 2017, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to reports of an injury collision SB I-405 just north of NE 85th St. in Kirkland.

According to witnesses, a gray BMW was traveling SB I-405 in an erratic manner and there appeared to be a passenger hanging partially out of a window of the vehicle.

The BMW then drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guardrail which caused the passenger that was hanging out to fall out of the vehicle. Witnesses also stated that the BMW stopped and two males were by the passenger that fell but then ran back to the car and left the scene.

The passenger that fell from the car tragically lost their life. This individual was identified as 18 year old Sydney P. Jahn from Kirkland.

WSP detectives were able to identify the individual that was driving the vehicle and at approximately 5:00 p.m. yesterday (7-18-17) this subject turned themselves in to detectives. The subject was identified as 18 year old Blake R. McKee.

Mr. McKee was subsequently booked into the King County Jail.

WSP detectives are seeking additional witnesses to this tragic incident. Please contact Detective Medeiros at (425) 401-7719 or by email at ruth.medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.

Submitted by Trooper Rick Johnson