VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Construction-related delays on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg July 24 – 28

Construction-related delays on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg July 24 – 28

By VOICE of the Valley
July 22, 2017
108
0
Share:
Construction continues across I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg next week as crews replace deteriorating lanes, repair bridge decks, build new lanes and bridges. If your travel plans take you across I-90 next week please plan for added travel time due to delays and slowdowns through multiple work zones. The good news, we won’t be closing Snoqualmie Pass next week at night for rock blasting.

You can always get the latest information regarding delays and slowdowns across I-90 this summer by utilizing our communications tools:
Tagsadultsblack diamondcommunityconstructioncovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaleroadsvoicewashington
Previous Article

Illegal Street Racing Emphasis

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.