Construction-related delays on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg July 24 – 28

Construction continues across I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg next week as crews replace deteriorating lanes, repair bridge decks, build new lanes and bridges. If your travel plans take you across I-90 next week please plan for added travel time due to delays and slowdowns through multiple work zones. The good news, we won’t be closing Snoqualmie Pass next week at night for rock blasting.





You can always get the latest information regarding delays and slowdowns across I-90 this summer by utilizing our communications tools: