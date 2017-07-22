Illegal Street Racing Emphasis

On July 14, 2017, Multiple King County Police Agencies (Auburn, Kent, Renton, and Tukwila) in collaboration with Washington State Troopers created a multi-agency task force that participated in an illegal street racing enforcement emphasis.

The enforcement emphasis was a result of safety concerns from citizens and businesses. The illegal street racing events have led to serious injury collisions, property damage to private businesses, multiple fights, shootings, stabbings and various other criminal activities.

Officers with assistance from King County Sheriff’s Air Support Unit located and contacted large groups of individual’s street racing and attending street races in multiple cities throughout King County. The following enforcement actions are part of what was taken at the emphasis.

– 40 were arrested for unlawful race attendance

– 3 were arrested for street racing

– 1 arrest for minor in possession

– 1 arrested for an outstanding warrant

– 1 stolen vehicle was recovered

– 1 stolen vehicle fled from officers and was not apprehended

– Multiple traffic infractions and warnings were given to those in attendance at the races

Agencies plan to continue working together towards the mutual goal of traffic safety in 2017.