Standoff with armed kidnapping suspect ends peacefully after 6 hours

On July 23rd, 2017, just before 6am, KCSO 911 received a frantic 911 call from a woman that told them she had just escaped her boyfriend after he had kidnapped and assaulted her. The woman told 911 dispatchers that her boyfriend had kidnapped her from somewhere near Everett at around 2am and brought her to a home in the 20200 BLK of West Snoqualmie River Road where he then assaulted her. She was able to escape, steal his car, and flee before calling 911.

Deputies were immediately dispatched and made contact with the victim. When they were able to speak further with her, they learned that the suspect, a 20yoa male that lived at the home she escaped from, had also been involved in a shooting the night before somewhere in Snohomish County and that he was still armed with the gun when she escaped. The victim was also able to confirm that other than the suspect, nobody else was in the house when she left.

KCSO Tac-30 and HNT members arrived a short time later and began trying to communicate with the suspect. After about 3.5 hours of negations, the suspect surrendered peacefully.

The victim, a female in her 20’s was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was transported and booked into KCJ and may face charges including assault and unlawful imprisonment, among others. KCSO Detectives are also working with officers in Snohomish County regarding the original shooting there that this suspect may have been involved in.