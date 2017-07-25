Made by Design

In the Old Testament book of Psalms, David wrote, “I will praise Thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: Marvelous are Thy works” – Psalm 139:14. There is no greater evidence for God than life. For decades Christians have pointed to the creation as evidence of a Master Designer whom the Bible says created all things – Genesis 1. On the other hand, those who don’t believe in God, or reject Him, have for decades proclaimed that science would settle the issue concerning creation, and do away with the need for God.

Where do we stand today? The more scientists study creation, the more evidence there is that we are fearfully and wonderfully made by an “intelligent designer.” In fact, it has been stated that for every door science opens, it reveals ten yet unopened doors. In other words, the deeper they dig, the more overwhelming and marvelous things become. Even leading proponents of evolution have to admit that living things give the appearance of having been designed for a purpose.

One of the doors that has been opened is the ability to investigate life at the molecular level. The more scientists learn about what makes us tick, the more wonderful things get. We have all heard of DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid), it contains the genetic information for our entire body. At the moment of conception each person begins as a single cell. That cell contains the DNA, the genetic information and instruction for all other trillions of individual cells of different kinds and functions. “The information contained in DNA the size of a pinhead would fill a stack of books 500 times as high as the distance from earth to the moon! It would take tens of thousands of desktop computers to store and process that amount of data.” – (Hunt). That’s a lot to just happen by chance!

Truly we have been “fearfully and wonderfully made”. The more I look at life, the more I worship my Lord and Savior who created all things, and the more peace and rest I have. What about you?

Would you like to know your Creator? We would love to introduce you. Call us at 425-432-0634, or visit us at www.taylorcreekchurch.org. You may also join us each Sunday, 9 AM for Sunday school, and 10:15 AM for Worship. We are located at 21110 244th Ave. S.E., Maple Valley.

