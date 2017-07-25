Police News Updated 7-25-17

Black Diamond

On July 8, at approximately 3:37 p.m. on Lake Sawyer, officers received a call regarding a marine complaint. They were informed that a large silver boat was speeding on the lake after hours. Officers were on the lake at the time they received the complaint and located the boat in question. The large silver boat was not speeding (traveling over 5mph). The boat had a small wake behind it because it was a 26-foot boat. No enforcement action was taken or warranted.

***

On July 7 at approximately 9:09 p.m. on the 25300 block of Birch Lane, officers attempted to stop a driver when he fled from the scene. The 33-year old male driver attempted to assault the police officer and then ran on foot into a wooded area. The male was later located and taken into custody for Assault, 3rd degree and Felony Eluding.

***

On July 1 at 12:14 p.m. on the 23200 block of SE 288th St., officers were dispatched for a report of a traffic problem. The caller reported a vehicle, towing a boat with two people in the boat drinking alcohol, was speeding and had almost hit her. Officers contacted the driver and all its occupants. No one was riding in the boat on the trailer, there was no alcohol in either the boat or SUV, and no one had been drinking at all. The occupants reported that the caller had been talking on her cell phone and speeding down a narrow residential road almost striking them as she came around a corner. The caller was contacted by phone.

Covington

On June 28 at 9 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272nd St., a teen male was observed taking food and beer out of the business without paying for it. Upon contact, the male, who did not have an ID, gave identities that did not have any record. The male finally admitted he had given false information because he was scared. A parent was contacted and the male released to the parent, after receiving a trespass warning letter.

***

On June 28 at 3 p.m. on the 17300 block of SE 270th Pl., a male came into a business and asked an employee to hold a bag of items behind the counter and that he would return to retrieve them. Later in the day, the male was observed standing at a business and upon seeing a patrol vehicle, ran to another business. The male was contacted and during an investigation, stated that he found a bag full of stuff in the bushes outside a business and decided to keep it. He left it at the first business because he was tired of carrying it around all day. The male also admitted to having more stolen items in his backpack. The items were confiscated and the male released. As the items were returned to the various businesses, no one had any knowledge of anything being stolen.

***

On June 27 at 6 p.m. on the 15000 block of SE 256th St., officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision. Upon contact, one male driver stated he had hit the back of the other vehicle. The male had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person. The other driver stated he was stopped in traffic when the male rear ended him. When asked, the suspect male stated he did not have anything to drink before admitting to having two drinks earlier. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, the male blew breath tests of .208/.222. The vehicle was impounded and the male cited for DUI before being released. He was also issued a Notice of Infraction for Failure to Control Speed to Avoid Collision.

King County

On July 6 between noon and 3:09 p.m. of July 7 on the 18500 block of 140th Ave. SE, someone entered a garage and stole drills, wrenches, battery charger and wrench set.

***

On July 5 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. of July 6 on the 2700 block of 251st Ave. SE, a male was observed walking into a business without anything in his hands and then walking away with an array of tools. It was discovered that the tools were taken out of three work vehicles. A male was identified and immediately denied taking the tools before finally telling the truth. During an investigation part of the tools were returned, with the other part pending being located for return.

***

On July 5 at 9:17 p.m. on the 14400 block of SE 192nd St., a neighbor reported a funny smell in the area that was thought to be chemicals. Fire reported to the scene, but did not find anything. As an officer walked the property, the officer did not smell a chemical smell, but rather a smell more like an old compost pile.

***

On July 5 between 6-8:30 p.m. on the 29200 block of 161st Pl. SE, residents left and then returned home to find a door ajar. Upon entering the residence, they found that someone had been inside opening all the window latches, drawers, closets, and more. The only missing items were three bank checks.

***

On July 3 at 11:45 p.m. on the 15500 block of SE 179th St., according to a female standing outside of a residence that was on fire, there was no one inside and she lived there. She stated that she was there with a male friend, who came running to tell her there was a fire. During an investigation, it was learned that the name the female gave for the male was not the correct name. Check of court paperwork revealed there was a no contact order between the two and that she did not want anyone to get in trouble. The male was contacted and stated he left because he did not want the female to go to jail because of the order. Case forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

***

On July 3 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. of July 10 on the 15500 block of SE 176th Pl., a resident placed a bicycle in a garage, and then left the door open slightly to let a pet go in and out. Upon return, it was discovered that someone lifted the door and stole the bike.

Maple Valley

On June 30 at 6:35 p.m. on the 22500 block of SE 248th St., 2 juvenile females and 2 juvenile males were observed on a trail drinking alcohol from a bottle. As officers approached the group, one male was known to have a felony warrant for providing minors with alcohol. He is also a convicted felon for armed robbery. When he saw the officers, he immediately got on his bike and began riding away. As the other three juveniles picked up their backpacks and began walking with the officer, it was discovered that one backpack was left on the trail and they denied it belonged to them. While attempting to find out whom it belonged to, a robbery note was found inside. Other pieces of paper with information on them were also found as well as a wallet identifying the owner. The male riding away on the bike was contacted and parents of the female juveniles contacted. The remaining male juvenile was cleared of any warrants and released. Meanwhile the male on the bike blamed video games for making him write the robbery notes, which he thought about, but decided not to. The male was booked into King County Jail on a warrant for Department of Corrections – Escape Community Custody. Other recommended charges included Obstructing public servant and Consume liquor, under age of 21.

***

On June 30 at 1:25 p.m. on the 21700 block of SE 265th Way, a female, who was living out of her van while parked at a private park, was contacted. The female was trespassed from the park and left the area.

***

On June 27 at 7:30 a.m. on the 26500 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, someone stole a company work van from a business parking lot with approximately $6,000 worth of floor maintenance cleaning equipment inside the van.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree