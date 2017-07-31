Volunteers Needed! Help Teach about Salmon and the Cedar River!

Sign up to be a volunteer naturalist with the Cedar River Salmon Journey, a free public outreach and education program that takes place on the Cedar River every fall. You’ll receive training in September and then spend three weekend days in October talking with people about our salmon and water! It’s a wonderful way to learn new things and inspire people to care about the watershed and its fish and wildlife.

Contact Dani Kendall at salmonjourney@seattleaquarium.org or call 206-792-5851 to sign up. Training starts September 7, 2017. For more info, visit www.seattleaquarium.org/salmon-journey