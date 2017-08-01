VOICE of the Valley

Events
Come to Jazz Night with Swing in Voices

Come to Jazz Night with Swing in Voices

By VOICE of the Valley
August 1, 2017
Come to Jazz Night with Swing in Voices on
Friday, August 4 from 6:30-9:00 PM at the Black Diamond Bakery!
Formally known as Voices 4, Swing in Voices is a vocal jazz quartet based in Kent, Washington. They have performed at local events and retirement homes, as well as coffee houses and restaurants in the Puget Sound area.
The group is dedicated to carrying on the tradition and repertoire of the great vocalists of the swing era. They are all members of Kent’s Rainier Chorale and are featured regularly at chorale concerts.
The group includes Soprano – Linda Fahlgren-Moe, Alto – Jill Pinchiff, Tenor – Arne Buhmann and Bass – Rae Colborne.
