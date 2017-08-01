You’re invited! Open House & Trail Walk

You’re invited!

Green to Cedar Rivers Trail – North Segment

Open House & Trail Walk

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lake Wilderness Lodge

22500 SE 248th St, Maple Valley, WA 98038

UPDATED: Open House and Trail Walk: Learn about the preferred alignment for the north segment of the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail.

Over the past several months, King County Parks has been gathering input to inform the design of the three-mile-long north segment of the Green to Cedar Rivers (G2C) Trail.

Join Park’s staff and the design team for an open house from 5:30-6 p.m. on Tues, Aug 8. After a short presentation at 6 p.m., we’ll break into groups and head onto the trail from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to check out three stations that will help you visualize the design.

It’s here where you’ll be able to see the trail alignment, provide input on access points and aesthetics, and help shape the future of this great community asset.