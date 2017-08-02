City of Maple Valley opens a cooling location to keep citizens safe

City Manager Laura Philpot announced today that a cooling location will be open today (Wednesday, August 2, 2017 through Friday, August 4, 2017) to ensure that Maple Valley residents have a safe place to stay cool during the heat wave.

Residents, especially senior citizens, are strongly advised to take advantage of this cooling station, if needed. Unfortunately, no pets will be permitted and no refreshments will be provided. Please bring your own water.

The cooling station will be open:

Wednesday, August 2, 2017-Friday, August 4, 2017

8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. each day

The cooling station is located at:

Lake Wilderness Lodge (Room locations may vary)

22500 248th Street

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Please call 425-413-8800 or 425-432-9953 for more information.