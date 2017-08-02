Four Rescued From Enumclaw Ravine

On behalf of the Enumclaw Fire Department

Enumclaw, Wash – 8/1/2017 – Four people were rescued from below the Kummer Bridge off of the Enumclaw Black Diamond Road in rural SE King County this evening.

The four took a tumble from an estimated height of 15 feet. The two teenagers and two adults fortunately suffered only minor injuries.

Rescue Teams from Enumclaw, Port of Seattle, Puget Sound Fire, Renton Regional Fire Authority, Valley Regional Fire Authority, Tukwila Fire, South King Fire and Rescue, and King County Medic One all worked to safely extricate the four from the ravine. The steep, heavily vegetated terrain made the task especially difficult.