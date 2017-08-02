VOICE of the Valley
Top Menu
Home
Advertise
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Main Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Latest News
Events
Letters to the Editor
Local
City Beat
Fire Flash
Police Reports
Community Resources
Features
Church Information
Senior Activities
When Coal Was King
Library News
School
Sports
Announcements
Anniversaries
Birthday Wishes
Births
Engagements
Graduates
Obituaries
Weddings
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Service Directory
Church Directory
Subscribe
Home
Advertise
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
VOICE of the Valley
Home
News
Top Stories
Latest News
Events
Letters to the Editor
Local
City Beat
Fire Flash
Police Reports
Community Resources
Features
Church Information
Senior Activities
When Coal Was King
Library News
School
Sports
Announcements
Anniversaries
Birthday Wishes
Births
Engagements
Graduates
Obituaries
Weddings
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Service Directory
Church Directory
Subscribe
Fire Flash
Home
›
Local
›
Fire Flash
›
Maple Valley Fire Proposition Fails
Maple Valley Fire Proposition Fails
By
VOICE of the Valley
August 2, 2017
147
0
Share:
Tags
adults
black diamond
children
community
fire
hobart
king county
local
maple valley
news
ravensdale
voice
washington
Previous Article
SeaTac murder/suicide
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Top Stories
To have or not to have marijuana businesses – MV Planning Commission listens
January 21, 2017
By
Kathleen Kear
Obituaries
Barbara Gholston Passed Away
April 23, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Top Stories
Hobart Has A Full-Service Post Office
December 16, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
Events
Council celebrates Centennial of Ballard Locks Recognizing one of the busiest waterways in the U.S.
June 26, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Top Stories
Detectives need help identifying deceased woman
April 25, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Letters to the Editor
Departing Words From One Of Our Own
June 26, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
You may be interested
Community News
1906-1908, an older man with horse and buggy was delivering bottled milk in the Wilkeson-Carbonado
Top Stories
Start 2017 off on the right foot … and onto the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail!
Top Stories
Man Rams Police Car And Runs and is Re-Arrested
Contact
About Us
Home
© Copyright
VOICE of the Valley
. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by
Amanda Hayes
.