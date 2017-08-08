VOICE of the Valley

U.S. Air Force Airman Kyle D. Hanson graduated

By VOICE of the Valley
August 8, 2017
U.S. Air Force Airman Kyle D. Hanson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is a 2014 graduate of Kentwood High School, Covington, Wash

