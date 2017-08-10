Rescuers hoist injured hiker to safety

Just before 9:45 this morning the Sheriff’s Office received a call of an injured hiker. A man said yesterday his 78 year old friend had fallen onto some rocks and was going in and out consciousness. The man said the pair spent the night on the trail and this morning he ran down the trail to his car and drove until he located someone with a phone.

Guardian 2 located the man near Gold Lake just after noon. Other hikers were with the man waiting for rescuers to arrive. Guardian 2 rescue personnel hoisted him to the helicopter and he was flown to Harborview for treatment. He is said to be conscious, alert, and with a minor head injury.

See short video on Twitter—@KCSOairsupport