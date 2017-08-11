BURN BANS LIFTED FOR KING, KITSAP, PIERCE, AND SNOHOMISH COUNTIES

No Air Quality Burn Bans In Effect

The burn ban is lifted in King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties as of today, August 11, 2017. Effective 2 PM, there are no air quality burn bans currently in effect in the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency jurisdiction.

Fire safety burn bans are still in effect! Contact your county fire marshal for more information.

Smoke levels have reduced to MODERATE or GOOD in most areas now. Winds have reversed, and we expect the British Columbia wildfire smoke to blow east again for the next couple weeks. That means we return to our more typical summertime GOOD air quality.

The BC wildfires aren’t expected to stop until the fall rains come, so another high pressure ridge could return the smoke. But thankfully, the 2-week outlook continues to keep smoke away from Puget Sound.

The fire near Darrington is contained, but still smoldering. As a result, we may still see smoke levels that are MODERATE or even UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS there when the winds come from the NE.

We will continue to monitor the conditions closely and send out updates as needed. We thank everyone for not burning not during this ban. Children, the elderly, and people with chronic respiratory health issues especially benefit from your efforts.

Visit www.pscleanair.org/burnban to view the current burn ban status, download our mobile app, and other burn ban alert options for you area.

For more information: