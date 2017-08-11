Logjam cleared from Cedar River Nine-mile section reopened for use

A stretch of the Cedar River closed for over a year due to dangerous conditions caused by logjams in the river is open for recreational activities. The inspection by the King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Rescue and Dive unit has approved the work done by the County’s Water and Land Resources Division, Road Services Division, and the Washington Conservation Corps to mitigate the hazards.

“We are happy to announce that the Cedar River is open to the public,” said Sheriff John Urquhart. “We want users to enjoy themselves but still remember that rivers are inherently dangerous.”

“A treacherous stretch of the Cedar is now available because of the collaborative effort of the Flood District, County and the Conservation Corps,” said Flood District Chair Reagan Dunn. “An area that has been an enjoyable recreation location is open for those last warm days of summer.”

“This is the culmination of work to make the Cedar safer not only during the busy summer season, but with an eye on the fall and winter,” said Supervisor Dave Upthegrove, whose district includes part of the closed section of the Cedar River. “This protects recreational users of the river in addition to those first responders who might be needed for a water rescue.”

A 9-mile stretch of the Cedar River between Maple Valley and Renton was closed in July 2016 by the Sheriff’s Office to all recreational use due to safety hazards posed by numerous logjams and fallen trees in the river.

The hazards, which stretched from approximately 1.5 miles below the SR-18 crossing of the Cedar River (in the vicinity of Maple Valley Market) and extended through Ron Regis Park, covering river miles 13.5 through 4.5, prevented swimming, kayaking, canoeing, rafting, floating and wading in the designated closure area.

The collaborative effort to reposition the logjams will allow safer usage of the river. While the river is safer for low flow use, there are still hazards at high flow, and all river users should be aware that river conditions can and do change rapidly. As summer turns to fall and winter, kayakers using this stretch of the Cedar will need to regularly check the website for updates and scout on the ground before engaging in a float since some of the spanners that were re-positioned will still pose objective hazards, the nature of which could change with high flows.

With the reopening of this section of the Cedar, a reminder that when floating or boating in rivers or other bodies of water: