Westbound SR 18 over Tiger Mountain to close overnight, Aug. 14-18

By VOICE of the Valley
August 11, 2017
Late night drivers who use Interstate 90 near the city of Snoqualmie will not be able to access westbound State Route 18 for a few nights next week.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews need to close westbound SR 18 between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road to repair pavement.

The lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Monday, Aug. 14, to the morning of Friday, Aug. 18.

In the King County area, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app, tracking the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed and get advanced information from the Seattle Area Construction Page.

