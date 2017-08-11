Westbound SR 18 over Tiger Mountain to close overnight, Aug. 14-18

Late night drivers who use Interstate 90 near the city of Snoqualmie will not be able to access westbound State Route 18 for a few nights next week.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews need to close westbound SR 18 between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road to repair pavement.

The lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Monday, Aug. 14, to the morning of Friday, Aug. 18.

In the King County area, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app, tracking the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed and get advanced information from the Seattle Area Construction Page.

Hyperlinks within the release: