VOICE of the Valley

The local boys came to race at the 30th NHRA NW Nationals that were held at Pacific Raceways August 4-6. They came from Maple Valley, Black Diamond, Ravensdale and Covington. They competed in the classes of Stock Eliminator, Super Gas, Super Street, Super Comp and Top Dragster. 1st Row: Upper left, Super Street, Jim Mabry, ’75 Vega, Upper right, Super Gas, Steve Radunovich, ’03 Cavalier. 2nd Row: Left, Top Dragster Kevin Rennick, ’04 Yancer, Center, Super Gas, Greg Hehr, ’90 Camaro, Right, Super Comp, Brian Weber, ’04 Worthy. 3rd Row: Left, Stock Eliminator, Pete Kost, ‘7

Cutlass, Center, Top Dragster, Ryan Carlson, ’10 Dragster, Right, Stock Eliminator, Vincent Storms, ’71 Duster. The NW Nationals are now in the books, but there is plenty of racing remaining for the 2017 season. Need information on the schedule, check outwww.pacificraceways.com.