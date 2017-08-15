Black Diamond Community Center Needs Clothing for Kids

Our clothing bank is in need of slightly used / clean kids clothing, all sizes. As families get their children ready for school, like-new and clean clothing is in demand. All our items are free. The clothing bank is open 9a.m.-4p.m., Monday thru Thursday. Call 360-886-1011 if you have questions.

Back-to-School supplies are also needed for our event August 28th for families to pick up. Applications for supplies are available now. A list of our back-to-school needs can be seen on our website,www.BlackDiamondCommCenter.org, our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BDCommunity1, or stop by our center.