On Monday, August 7 the Enumclaw School District held its formal dedication of the new Black Diamond Elementary School with a ribbon cutting by Superintendent Mike Nelson, Principal Gerri Garto, School Board Director Tina McGann an two others.

Hundreds of excited residents and onlookers witnessed the great event as well as being able to tour the school afterwards. The elementary school boasts 51,725 square feet of 21st century learning spaces including classrooms to house nearly 450 students, an art room, library, gymnasium, stage, and several flexible learning spaces for small group learning.

Touches of historical significance are artfully incorporated throughout, from the beams surrounding the stage to the peaks of the roof. A special project with the Black Diamond History Museum will also make history relevant through photos and artifacts in the entrance hall. Students will begin the upcoming school year on September 5th in their new classrooms at the same site the school has operated since the early 1900s.