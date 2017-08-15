Come To The Black Diamond Council Meetings And Sign Petition

Editor the VOICE:

Regarding the Aug. 2 article about the Recall taking place in Black Diamond, I want to point out that some of the people behind the “Bogus Recall” campaign do not live in Black Diamond, as reported. This is important because; Black Diamond is being influenced by outsiders who live in Auburn including Glenn and Judy Carrier; and Bellevue, including Kristin Bryant and Brian Derdowski.

These outsiders are the leaders of the effort to stop the recall. You have to ask yourself, “Shouldn’t people with Black Diamond addresses be influencing local decisions instead of outsiders?” Don’t listen to these outsiders – listen instead to fellow Black Diamond residents who are paying attention and paying the price for Pepper’s bad decisions.

I attend council meetings as often as I can and I can tell you Councilmember Pepper is not looking out for the citizens, instead she initiates a power struggle with the mayor; she is costing residents thousands of dollars in legal fees through the OPMA law suit against her; and now she has signed a contract with two attorney’s to attend council meetings, in addition to the city’s attorney, so she can ask “her” attorney legal questions during the council meetings – and she expects us to pay for it!

I was there when the Superior Court Judge ruled that the recall charges against Pepper met the criteria of “legal and factual” sufficiency – it was a good day for Black Diamond citizens. I invite other Black Diamond residents to see for your self what’s going on at city council by attending a council meeting (1st and 3rd Thursdays at 7 p.m.) and join me in signing the recall petition by going to the www.RecallBD.org.

Patrick Nelson Jr.