Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Returning to the Northwest

This weekend, August 17th to the 20th, the 42nd Annual Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Regional will be taking to the Northwest premiere drag racing venue of Pacific Raceways. Drivers and teams from in and around the Northwest and Canada will be in three days of side by side racing action all looking for the coveted “Wally” on Sunday afternoon. This years’ event is being presented by Les Schwab Tires.

Racing classes of Stock, Super Stock, Super Street, Super Gas, Super Comp, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Comp Eliminator and Motorcycle, will all be competing. Also Pro and Super Pro classes will be part of the three-day race. Tickets for the day are $20.00 and Children 6-12 get to be part of all the excitement for $5.00.

Gates open Friday and Saturday from 7 AM to 7 PM, and again on Sunday from 7 AM to 5 PM. This is the second Lucas Oil race this year as the Divisional Race was held in June.

There is still more racing to come this season from the drag strip to the 2.25 mile road course. If you need more information, then check out their web site at www.pacificraceways.com.