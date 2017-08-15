Your Area Council

The Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council (GMVUAC) is a community council of elected citizens who reside in the unincorporated portion of Tahoma School District # 409. Your GMVUAC represents and advocates with King County, state officials, and other organizations for the interests of the citizens of our unincorporated area. The GMVUAC covers an area defined by the Tahoma School District No. 409 (excluding any portions, which are or become incorporated) and serves~15,000 people.

Your GMVUAC’s Vision Statement is: “Our community’s Rural Character will be supported by facilitating strong local ties and communication between the public, organizations, and government; promoting locally owned businesses and supporting quality education; protecting the environment, and maintaining landowners’ rights and responsibilities; promoting controlled and well-planned growth with appropriate infrastructure; ensuring proper representation for rural interests and needs; and supporting the health and safety and the privacy of our vibrant community.”

To implement that Vision your GMVUAC: 1. Contributes to the orderly development of the greater Maple Valley area, while maintaining its historic rural character; 2. Conducts and publishes studies which promote and improve the community and 3. Serves as a liaison for the community in providing area representation, comments and recommendations to county, state, and federal agencies.

Your GMVUAC is comprised of local citizens from four Community Areas: Hobart, Lake Francis, Ravensdale, and River Heights. Each Community Area is entitled to four representatives, who each occupy a position with a term of four years. The terms of the positions in each Community Area are staggered; in every odd year, the terms of two of the four positions in each area expire on December 31 and begin on January 1 of the following year. A member is qualified to serve on the Council if he or she is a registered voter in your GMVUAC’s area.

King County is the only local government that serves citizens living in unincorporated areas — in our area that means those areas not included in cities such as Black Diamond, Covington, or Maple Valley. Therefore, much of your GMVUAC’s efforts focus on ensuring the County maintains its promise of limited growth in the zoned “Rural Area” (RA) where we live. Most of us want to continue to see the trees, small farms and animals, lack of busy street life, and limited traffic that we have lived with for years. Therefore, your GMVUAC examines, in detail, every proposed policy issue affecting the rural area with the intent of ensuring our citizens’ interests are represented in every venue that seeks to influence rural policies.

We have several committees including four subject-matter committees: Economic Development, Environment, Growth Management, and Transportation.

The Economic Development Committee reviews Regional and County Rural Economic Strategies and economic growth policies; evaluates potential Rural economic opportunities; and develops economic viability plans.

The Environment Committee studies our local environment, regional parks, and reviews policies dealing with natural habitats, water quality, natural resources, flood control and surface water management, wastewater, and solid waste.

The Growth Management Committee reviews County and local jurisdiction land-use decisions—including Environmental Impact Statements, proposed and enacted ordinances, and Comprehensive Plan updates—all through interactions with key State, Regional, County, and Local agencies.

Finally, the Transportation Committee reviews regional, county, and local transportation plans, Transportation Needs Reports, county transportation budget, road priorities, and concurrency travel sheds. Our Transportation Committee also founded and co-leads a Joint Transportation Initiative with other Unincorporated Area Councils in the County.

Your GMVUAC meets on the first Monday of each month (except on legal holidays) at the fire station at 231st St and SR-169. The public is invited to attend. Each meeting begins with an Open Comment period to allow the public to voice issues of concern to us, and government officials in attendance. Knowledgeable speakers are invited to discuss topics of specific interest to rural unincorporated citizens. Please visit: www. greatermaplevalleyareacouncil.org.

Upcoming Events

Next Area Council Meeting—Monday, September 11, (one week later than our usual “first Monday of the month” due to the Labor Day holiday) from 7:00 – 9:00 PM, at the Fire Station located at the SE corner of SE 231st St & SR-169 intersection. All members of the Public are welcome to attend.

New Web Site—In early September your GMVUAC will launch a new more interactive web site, which will allow members of the public to better interact with our members.

Annual Train Show—Weekend of October 21-22, Saturday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Sunday 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, at Gracie Hansen Community Center, 27132 SE Ravensdale Way, Ravensdale. Operating Model Trains, Trains and more Trains Featuring creative operating layouts in most gauges! Bring your own trains (Lionel/HO/other) to run on our tracks. It is in a very relaxed atmosphere where people can wander about and enjoy the trains at their own pace. There will be a variety of trains of most gauges shown operating at the show. There also will be trains with live steam engines. There will be historic displays from the Black Diamond Museum.

Your Area Council serves as an all-volunteer, locally elected advisory body to King County on behalf of all rural unincorporated area residents living in the Tahoma School District.

*** NOTE: Five positions are open on the 16-member Area Council. If you live in the Tahoma School District outside the City of Maple Valley (see Service Area Map on our web site), you are invited to apply to become a member by sending a letter of interest to GMVUAC, P. O. Box 111, Maple Valley, WA 98038 or attend our next