Traffic Impacts Road Closure On Roberts Drive And LK Sawyer Rd Between 236th Ave SE And Auburn- BLK Diamond Road

When/Where: Starting Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., ending Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 5:00 a.m. The location is on Roberts Drive and Lake Sawyer Road between the Rock Creek Bridge and Auburn-Black Diamond Road Bypass, the road will be open to local traffic only, all thru traffic will be routed to the 288th detour.

Information about the closure and detours is as follow:

All emergency service agencies will be notified of the closure and service will not be disrupted.

The closure/construction will impact all westbound and eastbound traffic on Roberts Drive and Lake Sawyer Road. That includes vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles.

During closure/construction, there will be flaggers directing traffic for residents and patrons of local businesses.

Detour signage will be in place for all vehicles, there will be access for local traffic only.

Increased Travel Time & Detours: All travelers are advised to avoid this area during the construction as there will be significant impacts to all roadway users. Detour signs and electronic message boards will be in place to alert motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists about the temporary bridge closure.

Construction Activities: Project work is paving of Roberts Drive between the Rock Creek Bridge and Auburn-Black Diamond Road Bypass.

Closure Period: The City of Black Diamond understands the challenges and inconveniences that commuters, residents, businesses, bicyclists and pedestrians will experience during the closure period and asks for patience and cooperation as we work to complete this project. Project updates will be posted to the city’s website: www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us . If you would like more information on this project, please contact Andy Williamson, Master Development Review Team Director, at 360-886-5700 or e-mail the Master Development Review Team at mdrt@ci.blackdiamond.wa.us.