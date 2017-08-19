Minor Fire Fought in Maple Valley

Firefighters from Maple Valley Fire and Life Safety, Fire District 44, and Puget Sound Fire were dispatched at 05:48 am to a residential front porch fire in the 26900 block of 216 Ave SE.

When the first units arrived they found a minor fire burning on the exterior wall and in the planter on the front porch landing. Family visiting and sleeping in the living room smelled smoke and called 911.

All members of the home were able to safely evacuate and the fire was contained to the porch area with minor damage to the exterior wall.

King County Fire Investigator arrived and determined the cause of fire was accidental from a discarded cigarette butt being tossed into the planter. Over time the organic soil was ignited by the cigarette and caught the outside wall on fire.

Maple Valley Fire would like to remind its residents to please use a noncombustible container to place their discarded cigarettes into and make sure your fire alarms are working.

King County Medic One also responded and checked all the family members.

Submitted by Keith Keple