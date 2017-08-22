Sometimes historic photos are passed down without any identifying information. Within a generation or so all memory of the time and place has been lost.

So it is with this photo, which comes courtesy of the Black Diamond Historical Society – nothing is written on the back, which might inform the present age. But for investigative historians clues abound and perhaps one day we’ll know more about this image. The first clue is that the photo is held at Black Diamond, meaning the location is probably from the Puget Sound region. The trees in the distance look like a typical northwest forest. It’s also fairly obvious the town is under construction, owing to the absence of vegetation around the buildings and the presence of fresh stumps. It likely a swampy location, given houses built on stilts.

Two buildings have been painted and others haven’t so the town is still under construction. Most of the homes are exactly the same, which suggests it’s probably a company town. A close examination of the factory behind the homes shows stacks of cut lumber, so this is likely a mill town. The man in the lower right has the clothing and hat of a person dressed from 1900-1930. Also his straw hat and the open windows in some buildings suggest summer-like weather. The smooth road and protective railing indicate it’s probably from the automobile era, rather than horses and wagons which leave ruts and grooves.

However, in the end the best way to discover more about a photo is simply to share it widely hoping someone might recognize a scene or have additional facts or information. If anyone does, feel free to email inquiry@palmercc.com and let us know what you know.