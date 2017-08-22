Building’s done – time for a ribbon cutting! Tahoma School Board members, along with Superintendent Rob Morrow and Assistant Superintendent Lori Cloud, were joined by retired Superintendent Mike Maryanski and retired Assistant Superintendent Bruce Zahradnik as hundreds of community members excitedly watched from the bleacher seats in the new gym for the ribbon to be cut on Wednesday, August 8, signaling the official opening of the new Tahoma High School 2017.

Master of Ceremonies Mary Jane Glaser, school board president, recognized invited guests that included state representatives Mark Hargrove and Paul Graves, King County Senior Deputy County Executive Fred Jarrett, Maple Valley Council Mayor Sean Kelly and Councilmembers, Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson and Councilmember, Maple Valley-Black Diamond Chamber of Commerce board and Executive Director Erica Dial, the Bond Oversight Committee, Maple Valley Rotary, Maple Valley Community Center, and the design and build teams from Skanska USA, DLR architects, and OAC Services. Glaser offered a big thanks to the community for trusting the District and Board to make it all happen.

After the ceremony, a group of high school leadership students showed off their new school by providing guided tours for the estimated 2,000 visitors.